Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $517.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $515.09 million. Etsy reported sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.98. 3,383,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.00.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

