Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.30. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

