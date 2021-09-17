Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,881. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 294,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 105,884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.