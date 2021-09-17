Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $13.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.72 million and the lowest is $9.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 326,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 17,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,205. The company has a market cap of $807.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.