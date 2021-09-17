Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of ATR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

