Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CDNA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. CareDx has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.33 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in CareDx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

