Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,751. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $68,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

