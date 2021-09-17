Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $691.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SUM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,286. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

