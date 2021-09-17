Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.59. VMware reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

