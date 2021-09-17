Zacks Investment Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novan in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

