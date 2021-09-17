Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

