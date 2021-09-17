Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Sell

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. CareMax has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $625,718,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $42,828,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $74,241,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $13,465,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

