Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Hold

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 137,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 224,602 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 64.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 96,263 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

