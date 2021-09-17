Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $458.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles River exited the second quarter of 2021 on a strong note, with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. Robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses drove Manufacturing Solutions revenues in the reported quarter. Based on a strong second-quarter performance and expectations of robust client demand through the remainder of the year, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Meanwhile, the company expects strong synergies from the acquisition of Cognate, which will help it to offer CDMO services in the high-growth, high-science cell and gene therapy sector. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Over the past three months, Charles River has been outperforming its industry. Yet, escalating costs are a concern. Stiff competition and foreign currency fluctuation are other woes.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $450.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

