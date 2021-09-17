Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Hold

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

IMV opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

