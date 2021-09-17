Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

