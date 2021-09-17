Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of BYSI opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $880.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

