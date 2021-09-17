Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

