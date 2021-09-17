Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zendesk worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,423,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,031 shares of company stock worth $15,100,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

