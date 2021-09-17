Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 426.1% in August

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, an increase of 426.1% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ZENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $17.20 on Friday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

