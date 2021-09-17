Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZH. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

