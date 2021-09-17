Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 380.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,192. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

