Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.