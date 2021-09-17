Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.22. 4,674,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,892. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,011 shares of company stock valued at $73,668,203 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

