Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Buy Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $398.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.75.

ZM opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.57. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,931 shares of company stock valued at $73,638,203. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

