Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $1,262,814.15 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $1,262,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.66. 4,427,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

