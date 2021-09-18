-$0.06 EPS Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.