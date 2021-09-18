$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

