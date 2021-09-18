$0.15 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 670,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,459. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 609,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

