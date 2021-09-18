$0.16 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,517,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bentley Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

