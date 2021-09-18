-$0.22 EPS Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 20.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 85.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GME traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.51 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

