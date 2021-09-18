-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.36). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

