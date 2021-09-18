-$0.34 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

AXDX stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

