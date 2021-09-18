$0.41 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 221,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

OCFC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 1,040,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,235. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

