-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,799. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.