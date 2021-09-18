$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

AEO opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

