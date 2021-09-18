$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 217,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

