-$0.87 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($0.41). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 32,529,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,970,117. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

