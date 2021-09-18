-$0.87 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($0.41). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 32,529,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,970,117. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.