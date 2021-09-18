$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $160.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

