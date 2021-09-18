$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $91,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.