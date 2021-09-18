0Chain (ZCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,363.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $100,363.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

