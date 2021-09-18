$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 875,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.