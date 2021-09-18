-$1.18 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Azul reported earnings of ($1.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Azul by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $147,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

