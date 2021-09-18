$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce $1.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. electroCore reported sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,819. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.