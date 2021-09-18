10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $2,966,330.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.12 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.