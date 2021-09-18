10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $118.12 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

