121,903 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 517,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 34,688 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

