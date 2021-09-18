14,900 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $5,099,000.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

