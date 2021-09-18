$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post sales of $15.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 1,691,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.