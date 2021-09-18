$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post sales of $15.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 1,691,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

