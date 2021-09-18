$150.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post sales of $150.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $326.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Viad has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

